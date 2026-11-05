Astral Lyrics

Create a captivating music visualizer and lyric video with a centered meditative silhouette and a glowing circular spectrum that reacts to your track. Atmospheric clouds, drifting birds, and fine particles deepen the mood, while elegant glow and geometric rings keep the focus on your music and message. Customize spectrum styles, frequency ranges, colors, fonts, and subtle beat‑reactive pulses to fit ambient, cinematic, or electronic genres. Built‑in lyric support and a progress indicator make it perfect for releases, teasers, and wellness content. Upload your audio, add lyrics, and craft an immersive, polished visual experience.