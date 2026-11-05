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Soul Awakening Music Visualizer - Original Theme - Poster image

Astral Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Lyric video
Music
Glow
10exports
rating
Create a captivating music visualizer and lyric video with a centered meditative silhouette and a glowing circular spectrum that reacts to your track. Atmospheric clouds, drifting birds, and fine particles deepen the mood, while elegant glow and geometric rings keep the focus on your music and message. Customize spectrum styles, frequency ranges, colors, fonts, and subtle beat‑reactive pulses to fit ambient, cinematic, or electronic genres. Built‑in lyric support and a progress indicator make it perfect for releases, teasers, and wellness content. Upload your audio, add lyrics, and craft an immersive, polished visual experience.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us