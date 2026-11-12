Astral Lyrics - Post

Bring your song to life with a cosmic, audio‑reactive lyric visualizer. A centered silhouette sits before a glowing circular spectrum while captions animate in sync with your track. Customize fonts, colors, logo glow, particles, and more to match your brand. Dual spectrum styles and a soft haze create an ethereal, atmospheric look that fits pop, ambient, EDM, or lo‑fi. Perfect for music posts and releases, this template delivers clear on‑beat visuals and readable lyrics in a polished, glow‑driven scene.