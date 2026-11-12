Astral Lyrics - Square

Transform your track into a cosmic lyric video. This square visualizer centers a meditative silhouette inside a glowing circular spectrum that pulses to your music. Synced lyrics, artist and song titles, and an optional logo keep branding clear. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style and responsiveness to match any genre. Atmospheric fog, subtle particles, lens flares and film grain add depth, while gentle camera and exposure reactions amplify the beat. Ideal for releases, teasers, reels and posts—deliver a polished, audio‑reactive lyric experience in minutes.