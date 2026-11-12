Astral Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a serene, cosmic lyric visualizer. A central meditating silhouette, circular audio spectrum, soft light rays and drifting particles create an ethereal stage for clear, readable lyrics. Audio‑reactive motion and tasteful beat accents keep the scene engaging while preserving a calm, atmospheric mood. Customize colors, glow and ambiance to match your cover art or brand, add your track and lyrics, and render a vertical, social‑ready video. Ideal for official lyric releases, music promotion and chill visuals that keep the words and the music in perfect harmony.