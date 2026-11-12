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Astral Lyrics - Vertical - Original Theme - Poster image

Astral Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Cosmic
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Silhouette
12exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a serene, cosmic lyric visualizer. A central meditating silhouette, circular audio spectrum, soft light rays and drifting particles create an ethereal stage for clear, readable lyrics. Audio‑reactive motion and tasteful beat accents keep the scene engaging while preserving a calm, atmospheric mood. Customize colors, glow and ambiance to match your cover art or brand, add your track and lyrics, and render a vertical, social‑ready video. Ideal for official lyric releases, music promotion and chill visuals that keep the words and the music in perfect harmony.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Promo Videos
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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Contact Us