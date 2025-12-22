Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Beat Sight Lyrics - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Eye
Lyric Videos
Spectrum
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Beat Sight Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
73exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Unveil the visual rhythm of your sound with our Beat Sight Lyrics template. This powerhouse synchronizes your lyrics with pulsating beats, creating a polished, engaging viewer experience. Ideal for artists releasing music on YouTube or social media, personalize with custom fonts, colors, animation, and your logo to showcase your musical brand with finesse. Elevate your audio with visuals that dance to your tempo!
Available formats
16:9
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
