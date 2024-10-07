en
English
en
Brushstroke Gallery - Vertical

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
Portrait
Frame
Paint
Draw
Light
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Brushstroke Gallery - Vertical - Original 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:45
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
38exports
45 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
16videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Create an artistic narrative with the Brushstroke Gallery template, painting your story with dynamic brush strokes. Each slide transitions with a flourish, celebrating your images and videos in vibrant color and motion. Personalize with your logo, customize colors and fonts, and watch your project transform into a polished, ready to publish video ideal for professionals and social media.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Original 1
Original 1
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
