Bunny Brush Surprise

Make your brand unforgettable with a charming logo animation led by an adorable cartoon bunny. This 3D motion graphics template uses lively brush strokes and painterly textures to reveal your logo in a fun, creative way—ideal for intros and outros. Tailor the background, colors, and tagline to match your brand, while soft depth-of-field and subtle RGB split add polish. A perfect fit for kids’ channels, crafts, education, and family-friendly brands, this playful design blends cute character appeal with an artistic paint reveal to deliver instant warmth and recognition.