Bunny Brush Surprise - Post

Bring your brand to life with a charming logo animation led by a lovable 3D bunny. Energetic brush strokes paint across the screen to unveil your logo and tagline against a soft, textured backdrop. This cute, cartoon style is perfect for kids’ brands, family content, education, toy shops, and cheerful social posts. Easily customize colors, logo, fonts, and details to match your identity. Use it as a friendly intro or a memorable outro that leaves viewers smiling and your brand top of mind.