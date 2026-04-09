Bunny Brush Surprise - Square

Bring your brand to life with a charming 3D bunny who paints your logo into view. This playful logo animation blends cartoon character appeal with bold brush strokes, a soft pastel backdrop, and subtle RGB accents for a modern finish. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust colors to match your branding, and create an eye‑catching intro or outro in minutes. Perfect for kids content, family channels, schools, and friendly brands seeking a warm, memorable identity. Make your reveal feel hand‑crafted, fun, and irresistibly cute—no advanced editing skills required.