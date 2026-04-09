Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bunny Brush Surprise - Square - Original - Poster image

Bunny Brush Surprise - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cute
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
26exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a charming 3D bunny who paints your logo into view. This playful logo animation blends cartoon character appeal with bold brush strokes, a soft pastel backdrop, and subtle RGB accents for a modern finish. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust colors to match your branding, and create an eye‑catching intro or outro in minutes. Perfect for kids content, family channels, schools, and friendly brands seeking a warm, memorable identity. Make your reveal feel hand‑crafted, fun, and irresistibly cute—no advanced editing skills required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Edit
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Edit
Original
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 5
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us