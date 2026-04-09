Bunny Brush Surprise - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a charming 3D bunny that paints your logo into view using lively brush strokes. This vertical logo animation is perfect for kids brands, apps, channels, and playful product launches. Customize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors, add texture, and tweak stylized effects for the exact look you want. The friendly character, soft pastels, and vivid paint swipes create a warm, memorable intro or outro for social stories and mobile‑first videos. Make an adorable first impression and keep your audience smiling while your brand stands front and center.