Colorflow Lyrics - Post

Turn any track into a scroll‑stopping lyric post. This audio‑reactive template centers bold, kinetic lyrics over painterly brush textures, splashy gradients, and playful Memphis shapes. A clean on‑beat spectrum at the bottom reinforces the rhythm while subtle camera shake and exposure pulses add energy. Customize spectrum style, fonts, colors, and accent media to match your release or brand. Perfect for music promos, teasers, and social posts where words matter most, it keeps lines readable and dynamic from first beat to last.