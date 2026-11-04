Colorflow Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a vibrant, square lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer pairs bold, readable lyrics with a live spectrum, brush‑stroke textures, and playful geometric accents. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style, and frequency response to fit any genre. Add your logo and artist/title for clear branding, and drop in optional photos for extra flair. The centered layout keeps lyrics front and center while beat‑synced motion adds energy that stands out on social feeds.