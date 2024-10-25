en
Cuboid Presentation

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
Landscape
Cube
Modern
Shape
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Cuboid Presentation - Original
00:00/00:34
Created by MotionBank21
59exports
34 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
5videos
1image
10texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your content takes center stage with our Cuboid Presentation template. Glide through a sleek cuboid, where every transition is an opportunity to showcase your videos and images with style. This template serves as a canvas for your business presentations, portfolios, and product showcases. Customize it with your logos, fonts, colors, and unique voice to create a compelling video, ready to capture the hearts and minds of your audience.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
