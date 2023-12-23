Cyber Cube

Bring a high-tech edge to your brand with a striking 3D cube logo animation. Neon lasers, luminous trails and a bold cyber aesthetic build anticipation before revealing your mark in a clean, centered lockup. Perfect for intros or outros across platforms and aspect ratios, this template features customizable colors, a dynamic camera, and polished glow effects. Designed for tech-forward brands, startups and creators seeking a modern, futuristic ident with energetic motion and crisp geometry. Make it yours in minutes and deliver a premium, memorable logo reveal.