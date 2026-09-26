Cyber Kitty Lyrics

Bring your track to life with a neon lyric visualizer starring a dancing illustrated cat in a cyberpunk alley. This energetic template syncs an audio spectrum, camera effects, and glow to your music while displaying crisp on-screen lyrics. Customize colors for background, windows, neon, particles, and character accents, plus fonts, stroke, and lyric placement. Add artist and song title, and optionally brand with your logo at the intro and outro. Perfect for artists, labels, and creators seeking a vibrant, urban, animated lyric video that looks great across platforms and genres.