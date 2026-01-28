Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Cyberpunk Neon Lovers Lyrics - Post

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Post
Lyric Videos
Love
Spectrum
Neon
Dark
Glow
Shape
Full HD
Music
More details
Cyberpunk Neon Lovers Journey - Post - Original 1 - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
22exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1song
1video
1image
1text
1font
Embark on a Cyberpunk Neon Lovers Lyrics, where audio-reactive neon visuals pulse to the rhythm of your track. This landscape video marries your lyrics with a vibrant urban scape, perfect for widescreen displays. Customize the dynamic lyric displays, match colors to your brand, and create a captivating musical storytelling experience. Ideal for electronic and synth genres, your song becomes the heartbeat of a futuristic city.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original 1
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us