Dancing Capybara Lyrics is a playful 3D lyric visualizer starring a dancing capybara. Drop in your track and lyrics to get an audio‑reactive waveform, glowing captions, and bouncy character moves that sync to the beat. Tweak colors for the background, spectrum, and accents to match your brand or release art. The clean pastel gradient backdrop keeps focus on your song while subtle particles and chromatic touches add polish. Ideal for single releases, teasers, and social posts—fast to customize, delightful to watch, and perfect for turning any track into scroll‑stopping content.