Dancing Capybara Lyrics - Post

Bring your song to life with a playful, audio‑reactive lyric video. This template pairs bold, neon‑tinted visuals with a dancing 3D character, on‑beat flashes, and a customizable spectrum. Add your track, drop in your lyrics, tweak colors, fonts and stroke, and you’re set for scroll‑stopping social posts. Designed for fast, energetic music while staying flexible for any genre, it keeps your words front and center with crisp, legible typography. Ideal for promos, teasers, and releases, it delivers a fun, eye‑catching look that’s ready to share.