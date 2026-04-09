Dancing Capybara Lyrics - Square

Turn your song into a playful, high‑energy lyric video. This square template features a dancing 3D character in a disco‑styled scene, glowing lyrics, and an audio‑reactive spectrum. Customize fonts, colors, positions and timing, add your artist name and logo, and render to the full length of your track. Beat‑synced flashes, subtle camera shake and shimmering particles make every chorus pop. Perfect for social posts, single drops and fan engagement, it’s an easy way to deliver a catchy, on‑brand lyric visualizer without complex setup.