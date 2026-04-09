Dancing Capybara Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a scroll‑stopping vertical lyric video. This template pairs a dancing 3D character with an audio‑reactive spectrum and luminous, easy‑to‑read captions. Customize lyrics, colors, fonts and background style, add your logo, and let beat‑synced flashes, camera shake and particles energize your song. Optimized for Stories, Reels, TikTok and Shorts, it’s perfect for teasers, releases and promo snippets. Fast to set up and fun to watch, it keeps eyes on your music from the first bar to the hook.