Dark Horizon

Transform your track into a cinematic lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer places bold, readable lyrics over a moody moonlit seascape with clouds, mountains, and subtle fog. A linear spectrum dances on the horizon while a progress bar and artist/track credits complete the package. Enjoy smooth camera drift, tasteful beat reactivity, and a dark, atmospheric palette that flatters many genres. Customize spectrum style, density, and typography to match your sound, then export a polished, immersive visual ready for releases, premieres, and social drops.