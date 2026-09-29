Dark Horizon Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
704exports
Transform your track into a cinematic lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer places bold, readable lyrics over a moody moonlit seascape with clouds, mountains, and subtle fog. A linear spectrum dances on the horizon while a progress bar and artist/track credits complete the package. Enjoy smooth camera drift, tasteful beat reactivity, and a dark, atmospheric palette that flatters many genres. Customize spectrum style, density, and typography to match your sound, then export a polished, immersive visual ready for releases, premieres, and social drops.
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Presets (4)
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