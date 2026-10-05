Dark Horizon Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a vertical lyric visualizer built for stories and reels. This template syncs animated lyrics with an audio spectrum, beat‑reactive flashes, and subtle camera motion for dramatic emphasis. Atmospheric smoke, particles and tasteful flares add cinematic depth while a progress bar guides playback. Customize colors, fonts and spectrum style, drop in your background image, and brand with your logo and artist credits. Perfect for teasers, singles and social‑first releases, it delivers a moody, modern look that fits any genre while keeping lyrics crisp and front‑and‑center.