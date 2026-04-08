Disco Vinyl Lyrics - Post

Transform your song into a striking lyric video with a retro vinyl centerpiece and an audio‑reactive circular spectrum. This portrait post template pairs music visualization with bold, readable lyrics, artist/title fields and optional logo. Customize spectrum style (bars, line, dots), colors, fonts and background glow to match your brand. Drop in your track and media, set lyric timing, and the animation pulses to the beat. Perfect for single releases, teasers and social posts where you want instant impact and easy readability.