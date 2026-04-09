Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Disco Vinyl Lyrics - Square - Theme 2 - Poster image

Disco Vinyl Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
60exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a square vinyl lyric visualizer that puts a glossy 3D record front and center. A circular audio spectrum pulses to your music while on-screen lyrics keep viewers engaged. Tailor colors, fonts, and artwork to match any genre. Fine‑tune spectrum style, bands, and frequency range for precise response. Subtle fog, particles, and chromatic edges add depth and glow. Ideal for single releases, teasers, and share‑ready social posts, this template helps you export eye‑catching videos that sound as good as they look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us