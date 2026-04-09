Disco Vinyl Lyrics - Square

Bring your track to life with a square vinyl lyric visualizer that puts a glossy 3D record front and center. A circular audio spectrum pulses to your music while on-screen lyrics keep viewers engaged. Tailor colors, fonts, and artwork to match any genre. Fine‑tune spectrum style, bands, and frequency range for precise response. Subtle fog, particles, and chromatic edges add depth and glow. Ideal for single releases, teasers, and share‑ready social posts, this template helps you export eye‑catching videos that sound as good as they look.