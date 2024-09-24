7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Witness a fusion of elegance and dynamism with our Dynamic Sphere Reveal template. Your logo gracefully unfurls within a high tech 3D sphere, captivating viewers with its sleek transitions. Tailor colors, fonts, and taglines to fit your brand's unique aesthetics. This animation shines in intros and can stand impressively on its own, especially for corporate and tech showcases.
Available formats
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21