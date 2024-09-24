en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Dynamic Sphere Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Sphere
Gradient
Corporate
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Dynamic Sphere Reveal - Vertical - Original 1 - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
14exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Witness a fusion of elegance and dynamism with our Dynamic Sphere Reveal template. Your logo gracefully unfurls within a high tech 3D sphere, captivating viewers with its sleek transitions. Tailor colors, fonts, and taglines to fit your brand's unique aesthetics. This animation shines in intros and can stand impressively on its own, especially for corporate and tech showcases.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original 1
Original 1
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Original 2
Original 2
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us