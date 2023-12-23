Geosphere Abstract

Make a striking first impression with a geometric 3D logo reveal. This low‑poly, faceted sphere blossoms into a vibrant ring of triangular shards, drawing focus to your brand mark on a clean, minimal backdrop. Smooth radial builds, subtle ripple accents, and glossy surfaces give a modern, polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile logo animation works across aspect ratios and styles. Easily customize colors and refine the look to match your identity, then export a bold, memorable brand moment in seconds.