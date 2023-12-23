Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Geosphere Abstract - Original - Poster image

Geosphere Abstract

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Geometric
Outro
642exports
rating
Make a striking first impression with a geometric 3D logo reveal. This low‑poly, faceted sphere blossoms into a vibrant ring of triangular shards, drawing focus to your brand mark on a clean, minimal backdrop. Smooth radial builds, subtle ripple accents, and glossy surfaces give a modern, polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile logo animation works across aspect ratios and styles. Easily customize colors and refine the look to match your identity, then export a bold, memorable brand moment in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us