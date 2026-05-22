Grid Glitch

Launch your brand with an energetic glitch promo. This opener mixes bold typography, digital distortion, RGB split edges and slice transitions over a clean backdrop. Drop in your media, logo and tagline, then fine‑tune colors, fonts, tint, noise and chromatic effects for a perfect match. Designed for quick promos, intros and outros, it delivers punchy pacing, clear branding and a confident, modern aesthetic. Ideal for product teasers, channel openers and event announcements when you want impact in seconds.