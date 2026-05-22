Grid Glitch - Square

Kick off your content with a punchy glitch promo intro. This square template blends bold typography, tinted footage, and dynamic screen tears to deliver a high‑impact opener that finishes on a clean branded logo end screen. Customize fonts, colors, tint, and glitch intensity, swap in your own media, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for product teasers, social promos, and channel branding where energy and clarity matter. Fast, modern, and eye‑catching—designed to make your message stand out in the feed and set the tone for what follows.