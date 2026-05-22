Grid Glitch - Vertical

Launch your brand with a fast, high‑impact vertical promo. This template blends bold kinetic typography, dynamic glitch effects, dot‑matrix accents, and a clean background to deliver an eye‑catching opener that ends on a sharp logo reveal. Easily customize headlines, add your own media, tweak colors and fonts, and dial in glitch intensity to match your style. Optimized for Stories, Reels, Shorts, and vertical ads, it’s perfect for modern promos, teasers, and channel branding across social platforms.