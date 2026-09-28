Haunted Night
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
19exports
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A swarm of bats sweeps across a moonlit sky, revealing your brand over dark clouds and reflective water. Suspenseful motion, rich atmosphere, and a centered final frame make it perfect for intros and outros. Customize your logo and tagline while the template preserves the eerie night ambience, background particles, and polished reflection for a premium finish. Ideal for horror content, game channels, haunted events, and seasonal promos.
Presets (2)
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