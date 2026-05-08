Heartline Vortex - Vertical

Create an unforgettable intro with a glowing neon heart tunnel that leads into bold headlines and a sleek logo reveal. This vertical story-ready template blends 3D motion graphics, luminous glow, and romantic vibes for eye-catching impact. Personalize three headlines, your logo, and tagline, then fine-tune colors and effects to match your brand. Ideal for love-themed intros, announcements, and social content, it pairs a smooth camera glide with a reflective floor and subtle RGB split for a premium finish. Make your message shine with a vibrant, modern design that’s perfect for reels, stories, and shorts.