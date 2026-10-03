Lightning Gate

Ignite your brand with a neon‑charged lightning logo animation. A swirling electric vortex builds to a cinematic flash, landing on a centered logo above a reflective, textured floor with subtle smoke and particles. Customize background hues, lightning and particle colors, smoke intensity, and logo/floor reflections. Add a clean tagline for a complete intro or outro. This futuristic 3D motion graphic delivers an epic, energetic reveal that’s perfect for channels, trailers, and high‑impact branding. Fast to set up and export, it brings premium atmosphere and focus to your identity in seconds.