Lightning Gate - Square

Ignite your brand with a high‑impact lightning logo reveal. A swirling neon vortex builds to a brilliant flash, unveiling your logo above a moody reflective floor. Cinematic lens flares, smoke, and particles craft an immersive, futuristic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, reflections, and typography to match your identity, plus add a tagline for calls to action. Perfect for intros, outros, and short stingers across tech, gaming, and modern brands, this glow‑driven 3D motion design delivers bold presence and instant recognition.