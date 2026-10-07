Lightning Gate - Square
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
8exports
Ignite your brand with a high‑impact lightning logo reveal. A swirling neon vortex builds to a brilliant flash, unveiling your logo above a moody reflective floor. Cinematic lens flares, smoke, and particles craft an immersive, futuristic atmosphere. Easily customize colors, reflections, and typography to match your identity, plus add a tagline for calls to action. Perfect for intros, outros, and short stingers across tech, gaming, and modern brands, this glow‑driven 3D motion design delivers bold presence and instant recognition.
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