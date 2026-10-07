Lightning Gate - Vertical

Energize your brand with a high‑impact vertical logo reveal. A swirling lightning portal, neon glow, and cinematic light rays build to a powerful flash, unveiling your logo over a subtle reflective floor. Customize lightning and background colors, smoke tint, particle accents, and tagline to match your identity. The futuristic, digital aesthetic and epic motion make this perfect for intros, outros, reels, and story placements when you need instant attention and premium polish—no footage required.