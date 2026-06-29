Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shadow Berserker Intro - Theme 1 - Poster image

LOL Sylas Punch

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Gaming
Cinematic
Electricity
29exports
rating
Unleash a powerful gaming identity with this cinematic logo animation. A fierce fantasy warrior, swirling energy and lightning build to a punchy flash reveal, landing on a polished logo over a reflective floor. Tailor colors for the character, smoke and particles, adjust reflections, and add your tagline for a perfect intro or outro. Designed for gamers, streamers and esports teams, it delivers epic impact, moody atmosphere and intense motion in seconds. Make your channel stand out with dramatic effects and bold clarity—customize and render your signature look today.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us