Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics

Transform your track into a glowing neon lyric video inside a heart-shaped tunnel. This audio‑reactive template syncs animated lyrics to the beat, with optional spectrum styles and smooth camera motion. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors, trails, smoke and particles to match any genre or brand. Add artist details and an optional logo for a polished, promotional finish. Perfect for romantic songs, singles, and social posts where lyrics take center stage, this vibrant visualizer delivers a dreamy, modern look in minutes.