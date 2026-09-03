Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Romance Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Glow
Music visualization
Music
Heart shape
10exports
rating
Transform your track into a glowing neon lyric video inside a heart-shaped tunnel. This audio‑reactive template syncs animated lyrics to the beat, with optional spectrum styles and smooth camera motion. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors, trails, smoke and particles to match any genre or brand. Add artist details and an optional logo for a polished, promotional finish. Perfect for romantic songs, singles, and social posts where lyrics take center stage, this vibrant visualizer delivers a dreamy, modern look in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us