Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics - Post

Bring your lyrics to life in a glowing neon heart tunnel. This audio‑reactive lyric visualizer features 3D motion, kinetic typography, reflective floors and atmospheric haze for a vibrant, romantic vibe. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors and spectrum styles to match any track. A centered, symmetrical layout keeps words readable while beat‑driven pulses and trails add energy. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts, it supports full‑length songs and tasteful logo moments for strong artist branding.