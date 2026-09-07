Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Glow
Heart shape
Music
Music visualization
36exports
rating
Bring your lyrics to life in a glowing neon heart tunnel. This audio‑reactive lyric visualizer features 3D motion, kinetic typography, reflective floors and atmospheric haze for a vibrant, romantic vibe. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors and spectrum styles to match any track. A centered, symmetrical layout keeps words readable while beat‑driven pulses and trails add energy. Ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts, it supports full‑length songs and tasteful logo moments for strong artist branding.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us