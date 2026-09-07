Lovelight Tunnel Lyrics - Square

Bring your track to life with a neon heart‑tunnel lyric video that reacts to every beat. Bold glowing text, an audio‑responsive spectrum, soft smoke and sparkling particles create a synthwave‑inspired, romantic atmosphere. Customize fonts, colors, trail effects and spectrum style to match your brand. Add your logo for seamless promotion and keep viewers engaged from start to finish with smooth, beat‑matched motion. Perfect for singles, promos and social posts.