en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Magical Decoration Eggs - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Butterfly
Holidays
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Magical Decoration Eggs - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
55exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Mesmerize your audience with a spellbinding reveal using the Magical Decoration Eggs template. Witness as exquisitely designed eggs sparkle on-screen, gradually disclosing enchanting patterns for your festive occasions. Tailor every element, from the colors to the text, and cast a memorable spell on your viewers with this magical introduction. It's perfect for Easter, holiday promotions, or as a refined touch to your special events.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (10)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 7
Theme 7
Edit
Theme 8
Theme 8
Edit
Theme 9
Theme 9
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us