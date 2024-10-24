Moments In Light - Post

31 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
7videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Silken transitions and elegant frames take center stage in our Moments in Light Slideshow template. Designed for the grandeur of weddings, corporates, and portfolio showcases, your story unfolds in a symphony of visual poetry. With customizable logos, taglines, fonts, and colors at your fingertips, you can make every second of your high-definition video a testament to your unique brand or personal journey. Capture, celebrate, and enchant with every frame.
Available formats