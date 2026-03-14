Night Signal Lyrics

Transform your song into a moody, retro experience. This audio‑reactive lyric visualizer places your words inside a vintage CRT set, framed by a glowing moon, drifting fog, and rippling water. Glitch textures, scanlines, and chromatic fringing complete the analog vibe, while circular spectrum bars pulse to the beat. Add your audio, paste in lyrics, set artist and track info, and fine‑tune colors, spectrum style, band count, and effects for the perfect look. Ideal for music videos, teasers, and uploads across platforms, it delivers a nostalgic yet modern showcase for your track.