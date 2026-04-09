Night Signal Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a striking lyric video. This square visualizer features a retro CRT TV framed by a glowing moon, reactive circular and bar spectrums, cinematic fog, and tasteful glitch. Import your audio and lyrics to sync instantly, customize colors and styling, and add your logo for seamless branding. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, it blends analog nostalgia with modern motion for a memorable look that fits any genre. Deliver a polished, on-brand lyric experience your audience will want to replay.