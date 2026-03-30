Youtube intro for cooking channel
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DJ Octopus Lyrics - Original - Poster image

OctoBeats Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
10exports
rating
Make your track unforgettable with this underwater lyric visualizer. A cute 3D octopus wearing headphones floats center stage while an audio‑reactive spectrum and glowing neon lyrics pulse to your music. Customize artist, title, and synced lyrics, and fine‑tune colors, frequency ranges, and effects to match your sound. The moody aquatic backdrop, light rays, and subtle particles create an atmospheric yet energetic vibe ideal for music releases, teasers, and uploads. No footage needed—just add your audio and words to craft a polished, on‑brand lyric video that looks great across platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us