OctoBeats Lyrics - Square

Bring your song to life with a square lyric music visualizer set in a glowing underwater world. A 3D jellyfish wearing headphones anchors the scene while an audio‑reactive spectrum pulses with your track. Bold neon lyrics stay front and center for clarity and impact. Tweak colors, spectrum style, and visual intensity to match your sound. Add artist and song info plus a logo for polished branding. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social posts when you want immersive visuals that sync to the beat.