Old Tape Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Old Tape Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Analog
Music visualization
Music
Cassette
Give your song a nostalgic spotlight with a retro lyric video set on a vintage cassette. This audio‑reactive visualizer brings your words to life with a spectrum that moves to the beat, tasteful tape glitches, dust, and analog character. Easily import your track and lyrics, adjust colors and fonts, choose spectrum styles, and add your logo for a polished release. Ideal for singles, teasers, and social drops, it blends music visualization with timeless cassette vibes for memorable storytelling.
MotionBank21
