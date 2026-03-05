Old Tape Lyrics - Post

Give your track a nostalgic edge with a retro cassette lyric video. This audio‑reactive design syncs your lyrics to a live spectrum while dust, grain and tasteful glitches create an authentic analog feel. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, it features customizable colors, fonts, and lyric formatting. Adjust spectrum style, density and frequency focus to match your sound. Add artist/title or a logo for clean branding and let the template auto‑adapt to your song length. A timeless, lo‑fi aesthetic that keeps the words and music front and center.