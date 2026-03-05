Old Tape Lyrics - Vertical

Give your track a nostalgic twist with a vertical lo‑fi lyric video. This template centers a retro cassette, layered with dust, grain and tasteful glitch to evoke classic analog vibes. Sync your lyrics effortlessly and choose your spectrum style—bars, line or dots—for music‑reactive motion that fits any genre. Add artist, song and logo details to brand your release for Reels, TikTok or Shorts. Flexible controls let you refine fonts, spacing and colors while the visuals pulse to your beat. A timeless, minimalist backdrop that keeps the words and the music front and center.