Old Tape Lyrics - Vertical - Theme 1 - Poster image

Old Tape Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Analog
Music visualization
Retro
Cassette
19exports
rating
Give your track a nostalgic twist with a vertical lo‑fi lyric video. This template centers a retro cassette, layered with dust, grain and tasteful glitch to evoke classic analog vibes. Sync your lyrics effortlessly and choose your spectrum style—bars, line or dots—for music‑reactive motion that fits any genre. Add artist, song and logo details to brand your release for Reels, TikTok or Shorts. Flexible controls let you refine fonts, spacing and colors while the visuals pulse to your beat. A timeless, minimalist backdrop that keeps the words and the music front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBank21 profile image
MotionBank21
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21
Theme 1
Theme 1
Theme 2
Theme 2
Theme 3
Theme 3
