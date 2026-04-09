Paintwave Lyrics - Post

Turn any track into a stunning lyric video post. This audio‑reactive template blends a bold spectrum with painterly brush waves, chromatic glow and tasteful film grain for a modern, energetic look. Kinetic typography displays your lyrics in sync while subtle camera drift adds depth over your background image. Easily customize colors, fonts, logo and media. Ideal for artists, labels and creators sharing singles, teasers or promos in a vertical feed format. Make your song stand out with dynamic motion, vivid gradients and clean readability—no complex setup required.